Abington
ASSAULT — Jaron J. Sugalski, 39, of Spring Mill Avenue, Conshohocken, was charged with simple assault and harassment Jan. 10 in the 300 block of Highland Avenue, police said.
DUI — Dominick A. Bartol, 54, of Inman Terrace, Willow Grove, was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and a lane violation following a Dec. 29 traffic stop at Edgehill and Easton roads, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Nicholas J. Kalinoski, 20, of Hazel Avenue, Glenside, was charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property Jan. 11 at Target, police said.
LEWDNESS — Gregory E. Rosenberger, 33, of Fernwood Avenue, Roslyn, was charged Jan. 11 with indecent exposure, open lewdness and harassment in the 2500 block of Fernwood, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Hye Young Jeong, 53, of Easton Road, Horsham, was charged Jan. 15 with retail theft and receiving stolen property at Macy’s in the Willow Grove Park mall, police said.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT — Martin Jackson, 25, of Williams Avenue, Philadelphia, was cited for disorderly conduct, harassment and defiant trespass at 4:54 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 2500 block of Moreland Road, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Teyarah Riggins, 20, of 16th Street, Philadelphia, was cited for retail theft at 10:58 a.m. Dec. 5 in the 1400 block of Old York Road, police said.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS — Dianute Powell, 39, of Cheltenham Avenue, Philadelphia, was cited for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct at 2:18 a.m. Dec. 18 in the 800 block of Township Line Road, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Barbara Glants, 40, of Pershing Avenue, Roslyn, was cited for retail theft at 9:33 a.m. Dec. 20 in the 1400 block of Old York Road, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Khadijah Dais, 34, of Hazelwood Drive, Philadelphia, was cited for retail theft at 7:51 p.m. Dec. 23 in the 1400 block of Old York Road, police said.
Cheltenham
THEFT — A trashcan was reported stolen at 1:57 p.m. Jan. 13 from the rear yard of a home in the 1700 block of Cheltenham Avenue, police said.
THEFT — Apple iPhone ear pods were reported stolen at 2 p.m. Jan. 13 from the Towers of Wyncote, 8440 Limekiln Pike, police said.
THEFT — A pair of silver Torah crowns were reported stolen from the sanctuary at Keneseth Israel synagogue, 8339 Old York Road, at 4:41 p.m. Jan. 13, police said.
ROBBERY — A person reported being robbed of $300 by black male with medium build, 6 feet 2 inches tall, wearing all black clothing and armed with a black semi-automatic gun at 5:02 p.m. Jan. 13 at Cedarbrook Plaza, 1000 S. Easton Road, police said.
WARRANT — Ajeeb Abdul Baeth, 27, of the 3700 block of North 15th Street, Philadelphia, was taken into custody on a Philadelphia warrant at 7:22 p.m. Jan. 13 after being stopped for soliciting in the 7400 block of New Second Street and turned over to Philadelphia police, police said.
THEFT — A package was reported stolen at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 14 from the front porch of a home in the 1700 block of Graham Lane, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Jamaal Wilson, 36, of the 600 block of North 49th Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft after taking $270.53 in goods from Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, at 8:53 p.m. Jan. 14, police said.
THEFT — Bags of mulch were reported stolen at 11:01 p.m. Jan. 14 by the occupant of a white Ford ranger pickup at Primex, 435 W. Glenside Ave., police said.
WEAPONS — Toyon Jackson-Wynder, 25, of Townsend, Del., was charged with possession of a firearm and a controlled substance on school grounds during a disturbance investigation at 5:28 p.m. Jan. 14 at Cheltenham High School, 500 Rices Mill Road, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Two males in their late 20s stole about 20 Nike sweat suits, valued at an estimated $2,000, at Snipes Sneakers, 2401 W. Cheltenham Ave., at 11:07 a.m. Jan. 15 and fled in a blue Chrysler minivan toward Washington Lane, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, reported at 4:49 p.m. Jan. 15 that a juvenile female failed to scan items at the self-checkout on three occasions, resulting in the theft of $190 worth of items, police said.
VANDALISM — The vehicle of an employee at XO Smoke Shop, 1000 S. Easton Road, found extensive damage to the vehicle at 1:09 p.m. Jan. 16, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Joy Quarles, 57, of the 7000 block of Forest Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft, receiving stolen property and possession of a small amount of marijuana at 1:36 p.m. Jan. 16 after taking $185 in goods from Aldi, 8200 Ogontz Ave., police said.
THEFT — An employee at Forman Mills, 1000 S. Easton Road, reported at 2:07 p.m. Jan. 16 that $100 and a carton of cigarettes were taken from the victim’s coat, police said.
ASSAULT — Ticquarn Thomas, 18, of no known address, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats and possession of an instrument of crime, after he allegedly attacked a SEPTA bus driver with a knife at 9:46 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 1000 block of South Easton Road, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Jan. 17 that a man she met on Instagram fraudulently used her credit card, police said.
ASSAULT — Drayton Rico, 29, of the 1900 block of Dennie Street, Philadelphia, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, propulsion of missiles onto a highway, tampering with evidence, terroristic threats and former felon not to possess a weapon, after he was beaten at Wendy’s, 2441 W. Cheltenham Ave., where he was employed, and allegedly shot and wounded a juvenile at 6:19 p.m. Jan. 17, police said.
GUNSHOTS — Officers responding to a report of a single gunshot at 9:56 p.m. Jan. 18 in the 7700 block of Lafayette Avenue observed 50 to 80 juveniles running in multiple directions and multiple vehicles attempting to flee the area, police said. There was no evidence or injuries reported, police said.
RETAIL THEFT—Tracee Dodd, 53, of the 900 block of Gorgas Lane, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft at Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, after taking $230 in merchandise at 6:36 p.m. Jan. 19, police said. Dodd also had a Cheltenham warrant for a previous retail theft, police said.
ARMED ROBBERY — A thin, black male, 6 feet 5 inches tall, in his 40s, with a graying beard, wearing a dark jacket, dark hoodie, black pants with a red stripe, pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun at 8:11 p.m. Jan. 19 at Walgreens, 2727 Cheltenham Ave., and demanded money, police said. The suspect fled with between $200 and $300 in the direction of Ogontz Avenue, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Jan. 19 discovering $310 in fraudulent charges to the victim’s PayPal account for a Grub Hub delivery to an address in Berwyn, Ill., police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Juvon Edmonds, 53, of the 2300 block of Cheltenham Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft after taking $55 in goods from Shop Rite, 2471 W. Cheltenham Ave., at 10:55 p.m. Jan. 19, police said. Edmonds had 18 prior retail theft convictions, making the charge a felony, police said.