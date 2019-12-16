Hatboro-Horsham High School’s community-service based organization, Interact Club, reached their goal of more than 1,000 blessing bags at the stuffing party on December 12, 2019. Interact Club works with Angels in Motion, an organization that strives to help those dealing with the disease of addiction. Angels in Motion originated the idea of the blessing bags, which will be distributed to those struggling with addiction and the homeless. At the stuffing party, Hatboro-Horsham students and representatives from Angels in Motion created an assembly line to pack the blessing bags.
Each bag contained one pack of Pop-Tarts, one juice box, five individually packed snacks (chips, pretzels, cookies, granola bars and fruit snacks), one hope note with a small picture and phrase to brighten their day, and an informational guide about where to find help.