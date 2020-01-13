Just days after the start of the New Year -- and the launch of resolutions by some to exercise -- thrilling news was delivered to Hatboro town leaders.
“This is great news for the borough of Hatboro,’ said Diane C. Hegele, borough manager. “We are truly excited about being selected to be part of a program that encourages our constituents to take steps toward a healthier lifestyle, and we look forward to working with WalkWorks and members of our community to implement this initiative.”
The borough was one of four groups statewide added to the WalkWorks program that establishes one- to two-mile walking routes and other initiatives to “improve the health of communities through physical activity.”
The program begun a couple years ago is a collaboration between the state and the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health.
“Having access to activity-friendly walking routes is essential in helping to keep Pennsylvanians healthy,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, state Secretary of Health. “Physical activity can lower the risk of Type-2 Diabetes, heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure and premature death. Being active also helps prevent weight gain, reduce depression and improve cognitive function in older adults.”
Under the plan, the borough will work with others in the community “to identify potential routes.” WalkWorks will provide technical assistance, promotional materials and signs.
In addition to the Borough of Hatboro, these groups were named to the WalkWorks project: Recreation Economy Committee with the Cambria Regional Chapter in Johnstown; Shippensburg Community Parks and Recreation Authority, and the Wilkes-Barre health department.
The four partners were selected because they’ve “demonstrated their commitment to expanding opportunities for physical activity in the built environment,” said Carol Reichbaum, director, WalkWorks.
“Each will engage community members to assist with the identification of a one- to two-mile walking route, which will be used by walking groups,” she said.
The WalkWorks program is funded by the state Health Department through the Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant, and the state Physical Activity and Nutrition Program.
Be it resolved: establish WalkWorks in Hatboro for the betterment of everyone’s health.