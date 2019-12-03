ABINGTON — Three suspects have been charged with the Oct. 8 theft of money from an armored car at the Willow Grove mall, Abington police reported Nov. 29.
The Garda Armored car company reported Oct. 9 that more than $380,000 was taken from one of its armored vehicles while it was parked outside the mall and the employees were making their rounds, police said.
Following an investigation by Abington police with other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, three suspects were identified, police said. In addition, a portion of the stolen money was recovered and is being held as evidence by a New Jersey law enforcement agency, police said.
Police identified the three arrested as: Alberto Torres, 37, Christopher Flores, 35, and Michael Vazquez, 38, all of Newark, N.J.
The suspects may have been involved in additional thefts, and anyone with information related to the Willow Grove theft or others the three may have committed is asked to contact the Abington Police Department at 267-536-1100.