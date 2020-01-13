The Upper Moreland Free Public Library is challenging adults to read five books between January 1 and March 31 for the Adult Winter Reading Challenge. Participants can sign-up online at umfpl.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack App and create an account.
Every participant in the Adult Winter Reading Challenge gets a free gift at signup. Complete the challenge and receive a UMFPL Winter Reading Challenge Mug (while supplies last). One lucky grand prize winner will receive a Cozy Gift Basket with an Amazon Gift Card.
Participants in the Adult Winter Reading Challenge must be 18 years or older. Titles must be logged in Beanstack between 1/1/20-3/31/20 to be eligible.
The Upper Moreland Free Public Library is located at 109 Park Avenue, Willow Grove, across from the Willow Grove Shopping Center. For more information about this program, and other Library programs and services, call 215-659-0741 or visit the Library’s web site, www.uppermorelandlibrary.org.