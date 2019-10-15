PHILADELPHIA — State Rep. Pamela A. DeLissio, D-Montgomery/Phila., will hold a free fall shredding event for constituents of the 194th Legislative District.
The rain-or-shine shred event is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 in the Roxborough Municipal parking lot, 514 Dupont St., Philadelphia, 19128.
"Safe disposal of documents with personal information is one of the best defenses against scams and identity theft,” DeLissio said. "Shredding also is a great way to dispose of these documents in an environmentally friendly way, and I am happy to offer this service to my constituents."
In the spring of 2019, DeLissio’s constituents shredded 22,200 pounds of paper, which has an environmental impact of saving 189 trees, 282,000 kilowatt hours of energy, 33.30 cubic yards of landfill space and 77,700 gallons of water, according to Proshred Security.
All shredding occurs on site, is brought back to the Proshred facility, baled and sent to a recycling company, where it is made into new paper products.
There’s a maximum of four boxes or grocery bags per household. Newspapers, magazines and journals are not accepted.
Shredding ends at 11 a.m. or when the truck is full, whichever comes first.
More information can be obtained by calling DeLissio’s office at 215-482-8726, or visiting www.pahouse.com/DeLissio.