The Roxborough United U8 Girls Unicorns Developmental Soccer Team locked horns with the Phila Soccer Club on Saturday.
Coaches Chris Taylor and Christina Woltman are giving a bunch of young ladies their first taste of organized soccer and watching their improvement from week to week.
Eight of the 11 girls on the team are neophytes and just getting their feet wet in league play as the coaches try to lay a foundation of skills and game awareness. Coach Taylor explains that the girls “are having a blast and we take our victories in the growth they are showing each game.”
You gotta believe in Unicorns!