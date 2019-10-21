I was never much of traveler, and don’t know much about a lot of foreign countries. Of all the places I don’t know about, Bulgaria would be near the top of the list. (Or should that be the bottom?)
Every issue of “The Week” magazine suggests a travel destination. And the October 11th issue suggested Bulgaria..
The article describes walking around the city of Plovdiv. As I read the magazine writer’s account of what he saw in Plovdiv, I began to wonder why, in all the books, magazines, newspapers and anything else printed that I’ve read in my lifetime, I’d never heard of Plovdiv.
The writer reports that the city, built on six hills near the Balkan mountains, was settled in the late Bronze Age, (that would be from roughly 3300 to 1200 B. C.) and says that “It seems you cannot dig a hole in Plovdiv without hitting a ruin.”
On one hill, he writes, is the Theater of Phillipopolis, a first century Roman theater that is still used for concerts. Walking on the streets, one can climb down into sections of an ancient Roman chariot race stadium that passing time has put underneath.
The magazine article led me to look into Bulgarian history. I was a bit sorry I did. Any place that old has too much history to swallow easily.
I found that about 125 miles from Plovdiv is Veliko Tarnovo, a city that was Bulgaria’s capital for several centuries. The hot tourist attraction there these days is the Asenevtsi Monument, erected in 1985.
It celebrates the Asenevtsi brothers, Asen, Peter and Kaloyan, Bulgarian leaders in the 12th and 13th centuries. It has huge statues of the Asenevtsi boys in their chariots, racing around a central column, a giant sword that points straight up.
I couldn’t find the sword’s height, but it’s pretty tall. There’s a park around it, where there are concerts. Presumably, modern Bulgarians prefer concerts to climbing down holes in a Plovdiv street to see what’s left of a Roman race track.
I also couldn’t find out exactly where the first ancient Bulgarians came from. (All right. Don’t e-mail me and tell me where I should have looked. I can only do so much research before I fall face down on the keyboard and snore.)
But I learned that in the year 632, Bulgars formed an independent state north of the Black Sea that became known as Bulgaria. It collapsed in the second half of the 7th century, but some of the Bulgarian tribes migrated to the area around the Danube Delta, and with conquests and treaties formed the First Bulgarian Empire.
In the 11th century, the Bulgarian Empire became part of the Byzantine Empire until 1185, when those Asenevtsi brothers showed up and put together the Second Bulgarian Empire. It had its ups and down, and in 1396, was taken over by the Ottoman Empire, and was Turkish for 500 years.
There were wars and treaties and other complications, and after World War II, Bulgaria became a Communist state for 35 years. The end of Communist control improved things. Bulgaria joined NATO in 2004 and the European Union in 2007.
Bulgaria today has a population of about seven million, in an area of 42,820 square miles (about the size of Virginia.)
Yes. You’re right. That’s more than you need to know about Bulgaria. But wouldn’t it be great to climb down one of those holes in a street in Plovdiv and stand on an ancient Roman chariot track?
