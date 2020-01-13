The Andorra Library, under the guidance of Miss Molly, has revived its therapy dog reading program entitled “Paws For Reading." Thanks to the addition of a young golden retriever named Cooper, young children will have an opportunity to practice reading in a non-threatening environment to a cuddly four-legged set of ears.
Cooper, a certified therapy dog through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs, creates a playful calming presence to youngsters who might feel intimidated in a normal reading situation. Reading to a therapy dog can help foster greater self-confidence through practice without fear of judgement, teasing, or correction.
Sessions with Cooper are limited to 10-minute sessions, so space is limited. The next canine encounter with Cooper and the Paws For Reading program is scheduled for Jan. 29 at 4:15 pm