PHILADELPHIA — State Rep. Pamela A. DeLissio, D-Montgomery/Phila., has scheduled her fourth book club meeting for residents of the 194th Legislative District.
The gathering, limited to 20 participants, is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at DeLissio’s office at 6511 Ridge Ave. in Philadelphia.
The group will discuss “No Visible Bruises” by Rachel Louise Snyder.
“In her book, Rachel Louise Snyder explores the issues of and surrounding domestic violence, including the common myths that if things were bad enough, victims would simply leave, or that a violent person cannot become nonviolent,” DeLissio said. “She shares stories of victims, perpetrators, law enforcement and reformers, all in an attempt to discover the real roots of private violence and what it will take for society to truly address it.
“The purpose of these book club meetings is to produce a dialogue that can inform me about constituents’ viewpoints on policy, and our first three meetings did exactly that.”
The first three book club meetings focused on “Hillbilly Elegy.” by J.D. Vance; “Educated,” by Tara Westover; and “Kids for Cash,” by William Ecenbarger.
DeLissio said sign-ups are on a first-come, first-serve basis, though preference is given to those who were previously on the waiting list.
“We do have room for anyone who wants to join us this month if you wish and are able to read the book in time,” DeLissio said.
Those interested can call DeLissio’s office at 215-482-8726, or email her at RepDeLissio@pahouse.net and provide an address and contact information. Staff will respond accordingly.