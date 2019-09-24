Last Wednesday evening, the city’s beloved conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra, Yannick Nezet-Seguin, energetically bound onto the stage of Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts sporting his new blonde hair. It was enough of a change to spark excitement from the audience, who have welcomed Mr. Nezet-Seguin now for eight seasons.
Celebrating the opening night of the season for the Philadelphia Orchestra, in its 120th season, the ensemble opened with our "National Anthem," and then announced plans for the 2019-2020 year, themed “WomenNOW.” The conductor said that this year would be a season of featuring women conducting: women as featured artists, emerging women composers, and women composers who, throughout their established careers, have not received their dues.
The first piece of rousing music by the Orchestra was of German composer Richard Strauss’ “Suite from Der Rosenkavalier,” which had great moments including a lively percussion section. This suite from the comic opera of the same name got the orchestra off to a great start. After tremendous applause, the following selection of the evening was Giuseppe Verdi’s “E’ strano…Ah,fors’e lui…Sempre libera,” from the tragic opera La Traviata, which featured the beautiful Romanian soprano, Adela Zaharia. After a welcoming introduction from Mr. Nezet-Seguin, the statuesque Ms. Zaharia glided on the stage and wowed the audience with her magnificent voice. She was making her Philadelphia Orchestra debut and performed in true diva style.
The third piece of music, a 1971 composition from Pauline Oliveros’ “Tuning Meditation,” required audience participation. Ms. Oliveros was an American composer who, as Mr. Nezet-Seguin put it, “challenged the conception of what music does.” The piece was designed to help the audience think very differently, to break barriers, and help all to harmonize. As the Orchestra conductor said before the ensemble performed the piece, “sound can bring us all together.” The audience all did a great job tuning relative to each other as a collective group. It was a unique experience, and was the first time the Philadelphia Orchestra performed this unusual piece.
The final feature of the evening brought the elegant Audra McDonald on stage to perform alongside the Orchestra. Ms. McDonald is a six-time Tony Award winner, a two-time Grammy Award winner, and has won an Emmy Award. The Juilliard-trained soprano’s personality shined vibrantly as she opened with the playful song “Gorgeous” from the musical The Apple Tree, putting the audience at ease. With summer coming to an end, Ms. McDonald followed with the aria “Summertime,” from George Gershwin’s opera Porgy and Bess, accenting her amazing vocal range. She continued with the fast paced song “I Could Have Danced All Night” from the musical My Fair Lady, and asked the audience to join in the singing with her. Slowing down the evening, the Ms. McDonald moved into the serious, thought-provoking masterpiece song “Children Will Listen,” composed by Stephen Sondheim for the musical, Into The Woods, further captivating the audience.
During the performance, Ms. McDonald spoke to the audience about how we can all change the world and how we can make a difference, even in the smallest way. Influenced by her personal mantra, Ms. McDonald led the ensemble during the song “Make Someone Happy,” from the Great American Songbook, composed by Jule Styne, Adolph Green and Betty Comden. Ms. McDonald concluded the evening with classic Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein composition “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” from The Sound of Music and had the audience on their feet.
Philadelphia is fortunate to have Yannick Nezet-Seguin, an energetic, forward thinking, young conductor representing itself in music, and a receptive Orchestra that promotes equality, ethics, and artistic achievement in its programming. From his conducting podium, Mr. Nezet-Seguin gave thanks to the artists that joined him on stage for the performance, and for the audience’s continued support.
The 120th anniversary of the orchestra was a magical evening and a terrific start to what is set to become a memorable 2019-2020 season.