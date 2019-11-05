State Rep. Pamela A. DeLissio, D-Montgomery/Phila., will co-host a free Sunday shredding event open to constituents of the 194th Legislative District.
The rain-or-shine shred event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. until noon – or until the truck is full – on Sunday, Nov. 10, at Har Zion Temple, 1500 Hagys Ford Road, Penn Valley, 19072.
“Shredding sensitive documents is our best defense against scams and identity theft, and these events provide an environmentally friendly way to dispose of personal information safely,” DeLissio said.
In the spring of 2019, DeLissio’s constituents shredded 22,200 pounds of paper, which has an environmental impact of saving 189 trees, 282,000 kilowatt hours of energy, 33.30 cubic yards of landfill space and 77,700 gallons of water.
All shredding will occur on site. The paper will then be baled and sent to a recycling company, where it is made into new paper products.
There is a maximum of four boxes or grocery bags per household. Newspapers, magazines and journals are not accepted.
More information can be obtained by calling DeLissio’s office at 215-482-8726, or visiting www.pahouse.com/DeLissio.