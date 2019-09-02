PHILADELPHIA — State Rep. Pamela A. DeLissio, D-Montgomery/Phila., announces two free fall shredding events for constituents of the 194th Legislative District.
The rain-or-shine shred events are scheduled for the following dates, times and locations:
• 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. in the parking lot of the Magisterial District Court, 925 Montgomery Ave., Narberth, 19072.
• 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 in the Roxborough Municipal parking lot, 514 Dupont St., Philadelphia, 19128.
"Safe disposal of documents with personal information is one of the best defenses against scams and identity theft,” DeLissio said. "Shredding also is a great way to dispose of these documents in an environmentally friendly way, and I am happy to offer this service to my constituents."
All shredding occurs on site, is brought back to the Proshred facility, baled and sent to a recycling company, where it is made into new paper products.
There’s a maximum of four boxes or grocery bags per household. Newspapers, magazines and journals are not accepted.
Shredding ends at 11 a.m. or when the truck is full, whichever comes first.
More information can be obtained by calling DeLissio’s office at 215-482-8726, or visiting www.pahouse.com/DeLissio.