PHILADELPHIA — 3 – State Rep. Pamela A. DeLissio, D-Montgomery/Phila., will host her 91st Town Hall Meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 in Cathedral Hall at Cathedral Village, 600 E. Cathedral Road, Philadelphia 19128.
The topic that morning will be gun safety and the second amendment.
“These two topics are interrelated, and I look forward to discussing the importance of both,” DeLissio said. “As always, I welcome residents from all parts of the 194th Legislative District, and I look forward to seeing familiar faces and meeting new ones.”
Plenty of free parking is available along the entrance to Cathedral Village and on Cathedral Road. For public transportation, use bus routes 9 and 27.
Please direct questions to DeLissio’s office at 215-482-8726, or visit www.pahouse.com/DeLissio.