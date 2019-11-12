PHILADELPHIA — State Rep. Pamela A. DeLissio, D-Montgomery/Phila., will host her 90th Town Hall Meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 in the Community Room of Falls Ridge, 4349 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia.
At this Town Hall, DeLissio will provide various legislative updates, including why she voted in favor of S.B. 421, a history-making voter reform bill signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf on Oct. 31 with DeLissio present to witness the occasion.
Among the changes being made in state elections laws under the new law will be the end of straight-party ticket voting.
Additionally, there will be conversation about H.B. 276, the Marsy’s Law crime victims joint resolution that was on the ballot during the Nov. 5 election, and H.B. 1890, a bill that would provide for the final disposition of fetal remains that was recently voted out of the House Health Committee.
“As we near the conclusion of the first year of our two-year session, there are some major pieces of legislation I believe my constituents will be interested in understanding and discussing,” DeLissio said. “I anticipate covering the benefits of the newly signed voter reform bill and how it can positively increase voter turnout in 2020, a discussion of crime victims’ rights via the proposed constitutional amendment, and an initiative that involves proscribing how fetal remains are to be disposed if a miscarriage occurs from conception forward.
“I welcome residents from all parts of the 194th Legislative District and, as always, look forward to seeing familiar faces and meeting new ones.”
Plenty of free parking is available. For public transportation, use bus routes 9 and 63.
Please direct questions to DeLissio’s office at 215-482-8726, or visit www.pahouse.com/DeLissio for more.