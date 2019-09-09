Downingtown East improved its record to 3-0 with a convincing 39-3 victory over Roman Catholic Friday night at the A Field in Conshocken.
The Cahillites record fell to 1-2.
Downingtown East held a slim 11-3 advantage at halftime but the Cougars came out in the third quarter behind the strong running of Stanley Bryant and Spencer Uggla to outscore Roman, 28-0, in the third quarter and take control of the nonleague clash.
Downingtown East Will next play Great Valley at Kottmeyer Stadium next Saturday at 7 p.m.