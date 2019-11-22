The Philadelphia Fire Department is reopening four engine companies - including one in Roxborough - that have been closed for nearly 11 years, an unprecedented move that will restore critical fire and EMS service to neighborhoods across the city.
These engines officially returned to service at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23:
· Engine 1 at Broad & Fitzwater in South Philly/Center City
· Engine 8 at 4th & Arch in Old City
· Engine 14 at Foulkrod & Darrah in Frankford
· Engine 39 at Ridge & Cinnaminson in Roxborough
“The restoration of these companies shows how committed we are to keeping our residents safe,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “I’m grateful to all our firefighters and EMS providers for their dedicated service to Philadelphia.”
The four companies – which had been in service since the 19th century – were among seven that were deactivated on Jan. 5, 2009, as part of citywide budget cuts.
The reopenings were made possible by the recent graduation of 121 EMT-certified firefighters, who were hired using a $16.6 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency with additional money from the city.
This is the first time in the Philadelphia Fire Department's history that any decommissioned company has been restored, according to records kept by Fireman’s Hall Museum.
“With the city’s continued high demand for fire and EMS response, we see this as restoring a baseline capacity for us to meet national standards,” said Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel. “These engines will truly have a major impact on response times and, we hope, positive outcomes throughout the city.”
The return of the companies, whose members will also respond to EMS calls, complements the five additional ambulances that went into service on Nov. 1. The PFD now has 60 medic units in service during peak hours.
Mayor Kenney welcomed the public, city officials and other dignitaries for a celebration at the stations, including Engine 39 in Roxborough, Saturday morning.
The PFD continues to work toward restoring the remaining three companies: Engine 6 (Port Richmond), Ladder 1 (Francisville) and Ladder 11 (South Philly).