PHILADELPHIA — If you’re looking for a way to get involved in this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, consider helping Friends of the Wissahickon (FOW) in its ongoing grounds work project for the sixth annual service day at the historic Thomas Mansion in Germantown on Monday, Jan. 20, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Thomas Mansion was built in 1869 by George Clifford Thomas and his wife, Caroline Sheetz. The property, which once boasted beautifully landscaped gardens and a greenhouse, needs lots of regular maintenance to keep from becoming overgrown.
FOW and volunteers will clear the overgrown invasive plants along the mansion's driveway and clear the area around 20 native trees, planted by FOW on the grounds last fall, to ensure they are safe and thriving.
“Dr. King once said, ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?' By volunteering at Thomas Mansion, we will be giving back to our park, its users, and the plants and animals that rely on it to live,” said Ruffian Tittmann, FOW’s executive director.
All are welcome. To volunteer meet at Thomas Mansion (6245 Wissahickon Ave, Germantown) at 9 a.m. Visit fow.org/events to register.