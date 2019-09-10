The Roxborough Manayunk Wissahickon Historical Society’s new member Georgie Gould will present “Historic Photos from the RMWHS Archive Get a Face Lift” on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
To date Gould, with the invaluable help of vintage member Sylvia Myers, has been able to digitize more than 1,200 images and catalogued, organized and in a few cases digitally restored or enhanced the images to find details that were difficult to see. Georgie’s desire is to help RMWHS move into the 21st Century by building an archival website.
Lynn Trimborn, president of The Roxborough Manayunk Wissahickon Historical Society (https://hsp.org/history-affiliates/affiliates-membership/roxborough-manayunk-wissahickon-historical-society), cordially invites members, prospective members, and guests to meet on Wednesday, September 18, at 7 p.m. at The Center of Journey’s Way, 403 Rector St. (between Mitchell and Pechin streets.). Admission is free. Light refreshments will be served. (Save the dates of October 16 and November 20 for future 2019 meetings.)
For more information on the Roxborough Manayunk Wissahickon Historical Society, visit facebook.com/RoxboroughManayunkWissahickonHistoricalSociety.