On Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, the 21st Ward Veterans Association will host the 19th annual observance of the "Attacks on America" at the Gorgas Park War Memorial, 6300 Ridge Avenue between Hermitage and Fountain Streets in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia. The service will commence at 6 p.m. Set up and preparation will begin at 5 p.m.
This is a time for the community to unite in prayer and show support for each other via a candlelight vigil, prayers, and remembrances for those innocents who lost their lives during that horrific attack on Sept. 11, 2001.
There will be a recital of the LORD's Prayer. The Roxborough Male Chorus will sing. State Rep. Pam DeLissio, D-Philadelphia,Montgomery, is scheduled to speak. Guests include the Philadelphia Fire Department and the Philadelphia Police Department. First responders and Engine 39 / Ladder 30 will be honored. Police Officer Tim Taylor will be named Officer of the Year.
Police and Fire personnel will place a wreath followed by the Henry Houston American Legion Post rifle salute and Taps honoring all who have sacrificed their lives for the sake of freedom.
All clergy, lay personnel, police, fire, and military personnel are invited to offer a prayer or remembrance. To participate please contact Bruce F. Hoffman [267-304-5787; brucefhoffman@msn.com].
The annual concert by the Hooligans will follow the service at 7:30 p.m.