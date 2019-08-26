John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls’ High School announces the appointment of Ms. Christine Jenkinson, Class of 1990, as the school’s athletic director.
Jenkinson currently serves as the school’s Communications & Alumnae Relations Manager. In her role, she is responsible for website development, branding, marketing, communications, alumnae relations and special events. Prior to her arrival at John W. Hallahan, Ms. Jenkinson spent ten years in higher education working in graduate admissions at Temple University, La Salle University and Community College of Philadelphia.
“I am honored to be selected as John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls' High School's new athletic director," Jenkinson said. "As a former student-athlete at Hallahan and La Salle University and a former coach, I understand the commitment and dedication needed to develop our athletic program,” said Jenkinson. “I look forward to working with our coaches and making the student-athlete experience even more memorable for the girls. This is an exciting time for Hallahan athletics, and I’m thrilled to be part of it.”
A former two-sport student-athlete at John W. Hallahan, Ms. Jenkinson resides in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia. Her son Tyler is a 2017 graduate of Roman Catholic High School, while her son Jacob will be a junior at Roman this fall. They are parishioners of Immaculate Heart of Mary in the Andorra section of Philadelphia.
“We are fortunate to have such a talented and energetic Hallahan graduate and former collegiate student-athlete like Christine lead our athletic programs,” said President Denise Kassekert. “Under Christine’s guidance, we will build upon our current success, and seek new opportunities and partnerships moving forward. It’s an exciting time at Hallahan.”
Jenkinson earned her Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Communications from La Salle University, where she was a member of the crew program. She also holds a Master’s degree in Strategic Communications from La Salle.
As John W. Hallahan’s Athletic Director, Jenkinson will oversee 12 varsity athletic programs, ensuring compliance with all PIAA and Philadelphia Catholic League by-laws while striving to further enhance a culture of sportsmanship and integrity. In 2018-19, JWH teams earned PCL playoff victories in both softball and girls’ soccer, while the golf program claimed both the PCL and District XII Championships.