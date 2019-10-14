Looking for a unique Halloween experience for the whole family?
The Schuylkill Center is holding its annual fall festival, including a signature hike through our candlelit forest to meet friendly nocturnal animals like the owl, opossum, bat, and fox. Each animal tells guests about its habitat and offers special treats for their goody bags. After the hike, enjoy a hayride, crafts, games, and kid-friendly food truck fare. End the night with s’mores by the campfire. Costumes are encouraged.
Timed reservations for hikes are first come, first served. The last hike of the evening leaves at 9:15 pm.
The Halloween Hikes and Hayrides will be held Friday, Oct. 25 from 6-10 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 26, from 4-10 p.m.
All events will be held at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, 8480 Hagy’s Mill Road, Philadelphia.
Admission is $7.50 online in advance (members only), and $15 sold at the door for the general public
For more information about Halloween Hikes & Hayrides – and other fall and winter events – visit our online calendar: http://www.schuylkillcenter.org/blog/upcoming-events/
The Schuylkill Center was founded in 1965 as Philadelphia’s first environmental education center. Our 340 acres of fields and forests serve as a living laboratory to foster appreciation, deepen understanding, and encourage stewardship of the environment. We offer a wildlife rehabilitation clinic, an environmental art program, volunteer opportunities, and educational programs for all ages, including Nature Preschool.