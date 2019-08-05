The 21st Ward Fellowship Softball League recently finished their playoffs with Haverford topping St Mary's to capture the league title two games to none.
Haverford had knocked off St John's to reach the finals, while St Mary's eliminated Chestnut Hill.
The Haverford squad was led by former Villanova pitching ace Kate Poppe, who went 11-0 during the regular season and playoffs. St Mary's was trying defend their 2018 championship but Poppe, who also delivered key hits at the plate, and the rest of the Haverford offensive attack was too much to overcome