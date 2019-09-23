The IHM CYO X Country squad competed in a weekly Archdiocese meet at the Belmont Plateau featuring close to 100 schools.
The young runners compete in four different age group categories that transverse various course distances ranging from 1 1/4 miles for sub-novice group to 2 1/4 miles for the eldest. The team is wearing "TG" patches on their jerseys to honor the legacy of long time coach Tom Guano, who passed away in June.
Current IHM coaches include Christy Tinneny, Kevin Tinneny, Becky Hannigan, Patty Ritchie, Dave Cupchak, Shannon Cupchak, Kevin Coupas, Helen Coupas, Lindsey Bair, and Kristin Facinelli.