By Richard Cawley
For the Review
IHM got a head start on Halloween by hosting their 2nd annual "Trunk Or Treat" fundraising event at Father Sullivan Hall on Sunday.
Because of inclement weather the event was held indoors instead of their parking lot.
Principal Andrew Lowry was on hand along with Sabrina Nansteel Bunt, Mara Harrington, and Leigh Ann Rainford from the Home & School board. Numerous IHM staff members, students, and parents also pitched in to support the event where costumed youngsters went from table to table to fill their bags with goodies.