The Immaculate Heart of Mary School announced that it has received a $2,500 grant to expand their STREAM program.
Ed Pinkerton from Miele Manufacturing, the distributor of Pennsylvania Skill Games, was on hand at the school to present the check to Principal Andrew Lowry and selected IHM students. The company is committed to supporting causes that improve the quality of life for Pennsylvania residents.
The IHM STREAM program comprises of the subjects of science, technology, religion, engineering, art, and math. According to Principal Lowry, the money from the grant will be used to purchase self-propelled scooters for the lower grade PE program as well as drones and mini robots that would allow the students to learn how to code and make robots move. Principal Lowry acknowledges that he is continually on the outlook "for tools that will enhance the children's educational experience".