Kendrick Rec Center recently hosted a combined outing for the four local Philadelphia Parks & Recreation summer camps.
Several hundred youngsters from Houston, Hillside, and McDevitt gathered at Kendrick for a fun day of games, relays, music and food.
Campers participated in target games, ball hop relays, an obstacle course, kickball, wiffle ball, and tug-a-war.
After working up an appetite, the kids were treated to a pizza lunch. DJ Vernique Fields kept the mood festive with upbeat mix of musical selections.