A day on - not a day off.
The driving through behind the day set aside to honor the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was in full evidence Monday when the Schuylkill Center For Environmental Education hosted a “Day of Service” event.
A group of about 200 volunteers from tots to seniors participated in a variety of service projects to commemorate the memory of Dr. King. Some volunteer groups undertook indoor beautification activities while others ventured outdoors on a brisk winter day to clear away unwanted shrubbery or provide trash clean up along Hagys Mill and Port Royal Avenue.