Lots of things start fresh on Jan. 1, that magical day when we flip the calendar over to a blank slate, a new year. At Friends of the Wissahickon, a big change happens on Jan. 1. For the first time in 14 years, there will be a new executive director.
As reported in these pages recently, Ruffian Tittmann, a 13-year veteran of the organization, has been named the new executive director, replacing Maura McCarthy, who moves on to direct the Fairmount Park Conservancy. Ruffian began her time at FOW as director of development leading the group’s fundraising efforts, and recently was elevated to deputy director. She will undoubtedly hit the ground running on Jan. 1.
Which is great, as “we have some big projects that we’ll be getting bids on in January,” she told me just before Thanksgiving, including the Lower Valley Green Run restoration project, which includes a new bridge. This is the highly damaged stretch of creek tucked alongside Valley Green Road, coming down from Chestnut Hill to the park, one of the key access points for park visitors, the creek flowing into the Wissahickon near the Valley Green Inn.
“After big storms in 2004 the bank totally collapsed,” she said, “and our structures crew put in a wonderful bridge that was supposed to be temporary – it lasted until 2014.”
So it’s time for a permanent solution. This follows a similar project completed a few years ago to restore the upper reach of the run, including the parking area, so they are looking forward to competing this keystone project. “Right now teams of architects and environmental engineers are assembling bids,” she said. She expects the bids to come in “around a million dollars,” and the project could take a couple of years to work through design and permitting before they get to actual construction.
And FOW is hoping for a new bridge that becomes “an architectural feature” of the park, she said, something that stands out. But there are decisions ahead. The walkway currently hugs the road as it heads downhill. “Is there a new vision for the walkway?” she asked.
I asked her what’s happening on the Roxborough side of the park, and she laughed, “there’s ALWAYS something happening on the Roxborough side!”
“There’s a smaller project underway on the Monster Trail, that steep trail that runs parallel to Bell’s Mill Road” on the Yellow Trail. “There’s some great habitat there that we don’t want to disturb, but the trail is eroding. So we’re looking at building up the resiliency of the trail” to erosion, she offered. “We’re always balancing trail resilience and sustainability with habitat quality,” she noted, the group always striving to strike a balance.
In addition, she acknowledged that the Scout House on that small slice of Wigard Avenue on the park side of Henry Avenue is going through redevelopment. “We’ve not been in touch for a while, but we understand the scouts are putting in restrooms there. We’ve always been hoping for restrooms on the Roxborough side of the park.”
And she’ll be leading the group through a new strategic plan, as what they call their “Strategic Blueprint” concludes at the end of 2020. I asked about her current plan, which, among other things, wrestles with diversity, equity, and inclusion issues. “The physicality of the park,” she offered, “is not inclusive. Some neighborhoods just easily connect to the park. But in others, walls and lack of signage effectively cut people off from the park.” FOW would like to address this, which is huge.
They’ve also prioritized bringing Philadelphia public school students into the park, and are creating a Little Friends of the Wissahickon – love the name – to help “energize students and families.”
She’s hoping to use the next year to develop a new plan, likely a five-year plan that takes the group through its 100th anniversary – a centennial! –- in 2024, an important milestone for the organization.
She’s been hugely successful directing the development program at FOW over the last 13 years, as the organization’s budget has grown from $500,000 when she started to over $2 million today, a fourfold increase. Her secret to fundraising? “Always ask for a lot of money,” she said.
Maura McCarthy is suddenly finishing her 14-year run as the head of FOW. (“I was her second hire,” Ruffian proudly told me.) Also on Jan. 1, Maura starts her tenure leading the Fairmount Park Conservancy, worrying about parks across the city. But given their longstanding relationship and successful partnership at FOW, both organizations should be in good shape.
“The Wissahickon in an extraordinary asset,” Ruffian said towards the end of our conversation. “It’s transporting – you slip into the park and suddenly you’re a world away.”
Good luck, Ruffian, and best wishes for all success, from all of us here on the Roxborough side.