Up and down the Ridge, Christmas trees sellers are plying their wares, luring us into their lots with that irresistible pine scent. From Holod’s in Lafayette Hill to Secret Garden and Roxborough Church in Upper Roxborough to Gorgas Park in the center of town, pop-up Christmas tree sellers dotting street corners and church parking lots are a staple, a signature, of the season.
But it’s a challenging year for Christmas trees – prices are climbing, in part because the 2008 recession meant many tree growers didn’t plant as much that year. Higher prices are pushing some consumers to artificial trees. And given it takes 10 years for a tree to get to living-room size, there has been a shortage in some parts of the country. Climate also conspires to ruin some tree farms – too hot here, too wet there.
Still, Secret Garden plans on selling 900 trees this year – Frazer firs from North Carolina, Douglas firs from Pennsylvania, and more – and says their sales are up this year, even with a late Thanksgiving stealing a weekend from the Christmas season. And they are working hard at keeping costs down.
A Schuylkill Center staff member I was talking to confessed this week that she has a cut tree in her home, but feels guilty, as the nature center where she works tries hard to preserve thousands of trees. Our tree care company – the one that parks its trucks on our site – told me they use artificial trees. (“We can’t cut one down for this!” he told me, though he cuts down trees for a living.)
I get it.
But I had an epiphany a few years back. Just like the Secret Garden sign that says, “Farm Fresh Christmas Trees,” hundreds of tree farms in Pennsylvania grow Christmas trees on more than 30,000 acres, making our state America’s fourth largest Christmas tree grower. More than 1 million trees will be “harvested” from these farms this month (compared to almost 30 million trees nationwide). As many are in rural areas, tree farms provide a critical source of income in some for the poorest areas of the state – which is only one of many reasons in support of Christmas trees.
For every tree cut, an average of three seedlings are typically planted the next spring, says the National Christmas Tree Growers Association. Given that trees are a renewable resource – they just grow back at longer timelines than broccoli or corn – and given that tree farms preserve thousands acres of open space, buying real trees is a preference to the plasticized version manufactured from heavy metals and petroleum, some 80% of which are manufactured, yes, in China.
The Collegeville pumpkin patch – which is also a tree farm – that my family has been visiting over the last 25 years is a case in point: in the early '90s it was surrounded by farmland. Each October we’d visit, a new subdivision had sprouted nearby – then shopping malls, then industrial parks, and now even corporate headquarters. Today, that pumpkin patch is a veritable island of greenspace drowning in an exurban ocean.
The 350 million Christmas trees growing on American farms – that’s a little more than one for each American – provide so many other services. They pump out oxygen, remove carbon dioxide and pollutants from the air, offer habitat to a wide variety of animals and homes to nesting birds, and their cones feed a huge spectrum of creatures great and small, from the obvious squirrel to bizarre birds like the crossbill. In the years they are growing in the farm, they are doing serious work on behalf of the environment, work that should be supported.
And let’s face it: if that tree farmer didn’t grow trees, it’s not like the land would revert to an all-natural version of Penn’s Woods. That land is a farm, and if Christmas trees failed, more likely it would become a cornfield or soybeans, or worse, be given over to natural gas production. Or get subdivided, as is happening in Collegeville. So a tree farm is a sustainable use of land, as it can grow trees for decades – and remember, when a farmer is growing trees, most of his fields will be left alone for this year – only a small portion gets harvested. And that portion goes right back into production. Most of the farmer’s trees are untouched, providing those ecosystem services.
But once you make the commitment to purchase a tree, you can make that tree even greener than it already is. Finding someone who sells local Pennsylvania trees is a great start – beats having a tree shipped here from Vermont or the Carolinas using all those petrochemicals. Driving out to a tree farm is also important, as supporting these close-in farms is the work of the angels.
And disposing of your tree is another important consideration. Some people place Christmas trees outside in their yards, tossing bird seed in and around the tree, the needle-filled branches serving as great cover for sparrows, finches and doves. IKEA has recycled Christmas trees for many years, though here the word “recycling” is loosely applied: the trees are pulped to return to life as mulch. While nice, this is more reuse than recycling. But the bottom line is to avoid throwing trees into the trash to be landfilled or incinerated.
And please, please don’t toss your tree to the curb covered by a giant trash bag. Yikes!
So when you see trees for sale in makeshift lots along the Ridge, stop in. Buying a Christmas tree is an inherently green act. It supports sustainable agriculture, keeps farms in production and farmers employed, brings nature into the home, even cleans the air.
So enjoy your tree, and have a green Christmas. Your next task: recycling all that wrapping paper.