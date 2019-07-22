Recently about a dozen Schuylkill Center volunteers braved the hot weather to perform one of our ongoing citizen science projects, counting the butterflies that flutter through our center’s property. And find them they did.
Only one spicebush swallowtail, but three tiger swallowtails, one pearl crescent, and three clouded sulphurs (I love butterfly names) ...
Inspired by this, and as someone who thinks too much about environmental issues like climate change, the loss of biological diversity, and air and water pollution way too much, I have an invitation for you.
I‘d like you to think like a butterfly.
Consider the butterfly, hatching from a tiny egg as a humble, oftentimes ugly caterpillar. A living weed-whacker, caterpillars plow through living plants, mercilessly devouring leaves, hell-bent on defoliation. Tent caterpillars ravage the Schuylkill Center’s cherry trees every spring; gypsy moths ravage whole landscapes. Two years back, I planted a stand of dill in my yard to attract black swallowtail caterpillars, since that’s one of its host plants. The plan worked: the dill raised about 15 caterpillars, but was a skeleton when the caterpillars were done. Not one living leaf remained.
... Not to mention 51 cabbage whites, the invasive pigeon of butterflies, but 33 red admirals, an impossibly handsome creature with a red-orange V through its wings.
Then suddenly, the caterpillar crawls away, hangs upside down, and transforms into a chrysalis – its body parts magically melting inside its shell to rearrange as completely different body parts. And a wickedly different creature emerges, the adult.
While the caterpillar devours everything, the adult butterfly has no mouth parts whatsoever for eating solid food. As if making penance for the sins of its youth, the butterfly drinks its world, using its coiled straw of a mouth to sip nectar. When the butterfly flies from flower to flower, it pollinates each in turn, allowing the flower to become a seed. That’s the key: while the caterpillar takes from the world the resources it needs for survival, the butterfly gives back, turning flowers into seeds that grow the next generation of flowers. Caterpillars devour, but butterflies pollinate, replenishing the same resources the larva consumed.
And they don’t just pollinate the zinnias in your backyard. They pollinate the native plants that sustain entire ecosystems; there would be no milkweeds without the pollinating work of butterflies. More importantly, pollinating insects like bees and butterflies enable so many flower trees to make fruit. Oranges, cherries, grapefruit, grapes (and therefore raisins and wine), apples, lemons, limes: all are produced by pollinating insects like butterflies.
... Two Eastern tailed blues, six summer azures, and a comma (yes, that’s a butterfly name, the comma) ...
For millennia, humans have been caterpillars, taking from the world the stuff we need to live: food to eat, water to drink, lumber to build homes, coal and oil to power our lives. But living on a finite planet with limited resources, we’re running out of stuff to devour. For us to live sustainably, it’s time we grew up. Metamorphosed. Transformed into butterflies, giving back to the resources that sustain us, metaphorically pollinating the world and making seeds.
Thinking like a butterfly means giving back to the systems that sustain us: conserving water, switching to renewables, buying electric cars, radically recycling everything, growing our own organic food, protecting biological diversity, cooling the climate, consuming less stuff, ceasing suburban sprawl across whole landscapes, and so on. You read this column; you know the list.
Protecting biological diversity means inviting your non-human neighbors into your yard, so you grow milkweed plants to nurture populations of monarch butterflies, install bat boxes to support troubled bat populations, keep your cat inside so it kills no birds, plant native plants everywhere you can, and more.
... And six little wood satyrs, one silver-spotted skipper, one buckeye, and one monarch, the famous migratory butterfly, here now but later flying south to Mexico.
Thinking like a butterfly also means getting to know butterflies. They are remarkable, delightfully colorful creatures, extraordinarily adapted – and sadly vanishing. Monarch numbers recorded in Mexico have been plummeting in the last 20 years, and while recent winters are slightly better, they are at historic and painful lows.
Come see butterflies in the forests and fields at the Schuylkill Center, and let’s continue the conversation about thinking like a butterfly, something we do just about every week in this corner of the newspaper.
And I hope you accept my invitation.