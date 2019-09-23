North Light held a Reunion Round Up on Saturday at St Mary's Woods to honor the upcoming retirement of Executive Director Irene Madrak.
Madrak has been a presence at North Light for close to 40 years and her decades of empowerment and compassion have left an indelible mark on the neighborhood. During her years at the helm, the North Light community has witnessed impressive facility upgrades as well as a tremendous expansion of educational and social outreach programs.
In addition to the more than 200 friends and family who came out on a sun-drenched fall day to swap anecdotes and reminisce, many luminaries from North Light's past and present were on hand to share in this memorable moment.
U.S. Congressman Dwight Evans, state Rep. Pam DeLissio and legendary basetball coach Speedy Morris were among the several speakers who shared their perspective on the passion that Madrak brought to the table each day and the far-reaching impact that the "Madrakian Era" has had on the thousands who have had their lives touched by her kindness and generosity.