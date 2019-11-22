PHILADELPHIA — Krista Wieder will take the helm at North Light Community Center in the Manayunk section of the city. Wieder is a dynamic and effective leader with more than 19 years of experience developing, supervising, and advancing strategic and sustainable initiatives in Philadelphia.
“I am truly humbled and excited to have the opportunity to get to know and care for the North Light community in the coming years,” Wieder said of her new position. “I consider it an honor to be able to learn from a great community leader like Irene Madrak, and look forward to joining the team in December.”
Wieder comes to North Light from the Kairos Development Group, where she has been a managing partner for the past 11 years. Before that, she was the director of development at the City School, where she continues to serve on its board of directors. Wieder has spent her professional life building relationships, managing budgets and staff, and collaborating with key stakeholders. Earlier in her career, she was a career training specialist at the Philadelphia Job Corps Center and a Program Manager at Joint Action In-Community Service.
“North Light’s search committee did an excellent job in seeking and vetting a large number of capable Executive Director candidates,” said outgoing Executive Director Irene Madrak, who is retiring after 40 years serving her neighbors at North Light. “Krista Wieder rose to the top during the interview process and I feel very confident leaving North Light in her capable hands. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this role, but she won’t be able to do it alone. I hope that she can count on the tremendous support from both the local and wider community that I have enjoyed throughout my tenure.”
Founded in 1936, North Light Community Center evolved from a drop-in center for boys during the Depression to a multi-service center addressing a variety of community needs using a holistic approach. Today, North Light Community Center is where children learn and play in a safe and nurturing environment, teens learn life and entrepreneurial skills to realize their full potential, and families receive critical assistance. Programs include a state-licensed childcare facility with year-round school-age programs, emergency and family support, youth leadership training and workforce development, arts and recreation, and access to technology.
North Light is nourishing personal empowerment, reducing high-risk behaviors and positively impacting youth, strengthening families and enriching the community through its targeted programs that reach more than 2,000 individuals. Another 1,300 people participate in recreation and community classes at the Center and an additional 6,000 people utilize the facilities for events. Driven by a compassionate Board of Directors, dedicated staff, and a talented pool of 545 volunteers offering more than 12,000 hours of service annually, North Light is an essential community hub.