The current edition of “ad Astra,” the magazine of the National Space Society, has an article about the seeds of trees that were taken to the moon on Apollo 14 in 1971.
They were brought back to Earth and planted. The idea was to see if being in weightless space for nine days affected the way they would grow. It didn’t.
With the magazine article was a big color photo of one of the Moon Trees from the experiment. It’s in Philadelphia’s Washington Square.
The picture was taken last year. I’m reasonably sure it is still standing there, looking like any city park tree and not especially bragging that it went to the moon when it was just a little seed.
It got there because Stuart Roosa, one of the three astronauts who made the trip, had been, before he became a hotshot test pilot at Edwards Airforce Base, a firefighter for the U. S. Forest Service, parachuting out of airplanes into burning forest fires.
Ed Cliff, chief of the forest service, asked Roosa if he would take some seeds along to the moon. So, about 500 loblolly pine, sycamore, sweet gum, redwood and Douglas fir tree seeds got to make the round trip, tucked in Roosa’s personal kit.
Trees grown from the lunar trip’s seeds were planted all over the country, particularly in 1976, during the celebration of the nation’s Bicentennial.
The article inspired me to search the web and see how all the moon-spawned trees are doing.
Some haven’t done so well. The pine tree planted at the White House has died. A hurricane in 2017 killed the one planted at the Kennedy Space Center.
But a sycamore from the moon is doing well at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.
I checked to see how many moon trees are in this area. Six sycamores (Sycamore Platanus occidentalis for the Latin speakers among you) were planted in Pennsylvania, the nearest others at the Lockheed Martin plant at King of Prussia and in Core Creek Park in Langhorne.
For some reason, there’s a moon tree at the elementary school in Dillsburg, York County, Pa., population 2,563.
I think that the only moon tree in New Jersey is at the Monmouth County Court House.
Washington Square is one of the four squares designated by William Penn and his 17th century planners as open space in the center of the four sections of little Philadelphia.
Early on, it was just Southeast Square, used for grazing animals and as a cemetery. Early settlers probably couldn’t see the necessity of open space for relaxation, in a city then surrounded by all the open space and forests anybody could want.
The city grew, and after a century or so, the value of a park among the buildings became obvious. In 1815, the city began creating walks and lawns and installing trees.
In 1825, it was renamed Washington Square, and boasted 60 species of trees. Buildings around it became a publishing center, with W. B. Saunders and J. B. Lippincott, book publishers, Farm Journal (the nation’s first farm magazine), Curtis Publishing with six major magazines, and N. W. Ayer and Son (the nation’s first advertising agency.)
Much of that has changed in this century. What would William Penn say if he saw that tree in his Southwest Square with a stone marker in front of it that said “Bicentennial Moon Tree. Sycamore planted May 6, 1975, from seed carried to the moon.”