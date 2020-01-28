Thinking about the past as a new year begins, my mind somehow staggered back to when I was 11 years old, and the world had recently made some swooping changes of the future.
I recalled a Sunday in January when I sat on the sofa, reading the Philadelphia Record, and realizing that two significant days in the previous month had most surely altered my life.
One was that my father had abruptly gone off and abandoned the family. He had taught me to read beyond my years, but would no longer be there for talks and answers and arguments.
The other was that the Japanese military had bombed Hawaii, and suddenly the country was at war with Japan and Germany and Italy, which would soon likely take men I knew to far-off places to battle our new enemies, or, worse, might bring battles and bombs and enemies here to us.
Some kids I knew could care less, and cheerfully played “Americans vs. Japan” pretend war games in the school yard, and collected “Horrors of War” picture cards that came in bubble gum wrappers.
I was just a worrier, I suppose. The Japanese army was in the Philippines, which was far off. But a Filipino family that attended our church asked for prayers for their relatives as Japanese troops marched into Manila.
Soon, I saw the guy across the street emerge one day in uniform and say goodbye to his mother and sisters.
And later, I helped the neighborhood men who were volunteer air raid wardens go around to tell people how to black out their windows during air raid drills.
As I moved on to junior high school, I got time off from classrooms to build airplane models of German bombers, for training of volunteer spotters to identify them if they showed up.
Many things were rationed, but we were lucky. My uncle was a farmer. He had a green C-ration sticker on his car’s windshield, allowing him to buy more gasoline than those with A or B rationing. He could drive down to Philly and bring meat he raised on the farm. It was rationed in stores.
Little square red, white and blue banners with a blue star in the middle hung in the front windows of almost every house, indicating that someone from that family was in the armed forces, and possibly, as the months went by, in battles in Europe or the Pacific. If the star on the banner was gold, it meant that a man wasn’t coming home.
Later, when I was 15 and had a summer job at 12th and Vine streeets, doing what would have been a man’s work before the war, word came one day that, after we obliterated some Japanese cities with those frightening new atomic bombs, the war was finally over.
People were dancing in the streets and hugging and kissing strangers. And my boss told me that I could go on to high school and not work after school because men would be coming home.
Pardon me for bothering you readers with all this. But at the beginning of every year, as we put away the Christmas decorations and New Year’s Eve noisemakers, I find myself especially aware of the passing years.
And I look at my children and grandchildren and wonder how the threat of atomic bombs, and different kinds of wars, and many good things, too, of course, have shaped their lives.
And I wonder what they will think back about, in some future January.