The news magazine called The Week is regularly full of things that I didn’t know I needed to know. But last week’s edition really piled on the peculiar information
For instance, it reports that more than two billion packages will be delivered in the 26 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Actually, it left out the word “be” from that sentence, which was a surprise. That’s the first time in several years of subscribing that I ever caught the editors missing something.
However, I’ve been known to miss a typographical glitch like that myself occasionally, so I sympathize. Amazon’s delivery workload alone, says the article, is expected to double from Christmastime a year ago, to 275 million parcels. The population of the United States, as of last Wednesday, according to something called Worldometers on the web that claims to know, is 329,927,730.
I don’t know how many parcels, or fraction thereof, that number comes to per person, and any attempt to do the math to find out scares me. If you figure it out, let me know.
The magazine also claims that working in a store is now more dangerous than working in a factory. It says that, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 3.5 of every 100 retail workers suffered from illness or injury in the past year, compared with 3.4 workers in industry.
It reports that the most dangerous retail establishments to work in are pet shops. It doesn’t delve into what the dangers are there. Lots of dog bites? Gerbil attacks?
Another item says that Americans cut down 15,094,678 Christmas trees in 2017. It apologizes that 2017 is the latest year for which tree-chopping data is available.
Well, no wonder. That’s more than 40 thousand evergreens a day. I wonder how many chopped-down Christmas tree counters are employed by whoever wants to have them counted? Or do the choppers have to keep the count as they chop?
That number of removed trees, the report goes on, would require about 19.7 square miles of land to grow. That’s about six times the amount of land in Fairmount Park.
It doesn’t say how much room your average Christmas tree takes up in the woods, but I guess the Christmas tree experts know and figure it out.
In another article in the magazine, the New York Times is credited with the news that there are 173,656 fewer farms in the United States now than there were 20 years ago.
I’m surprised that the Times was worried about that. You might expect that statistic to come from the Des Moines Register or the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
But New Yorkers apparently are concerned about all sorts of things. Another report quotes the Wall Street Journal revealing that chewing gum sales have dropped 23 percent from 2010 to 2018.
It tells us that the maker of Trident and Dentyne is responding to the crisis by creating gum that can boost energy, alleviate headaches and “stimulate weight loss.” I thought that “stimulate” meant to encourage or increase something, and I’m not sure that anyone can stimulate loss, but maybe.
The article says that there is even talk in the chewing gun industry of producing gum that contains cannabidiol. That would be marijuana, folks.
Remember when that stuff was evil? It seems that suddenly in recent months someone has proposed to put marijuana in everything ingestable but communion wafers.
But I look forward to next week’s The Week, and articles about more things I didn’t know.