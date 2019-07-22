I looked up Chestnut Hill on Google, searching for something else, and immediately got distracted. On the web site was a photograph captioned “Old Cress Hotel,” and it’s obviously the well-known Robertson’s Florists building on Germantown Avenue.
This diverted me to a search for information about that building, which may be old stuff to local historians, but was historical news to me.
It seems that there was an inn on the northeast corner of what is now Germantown and Highland avenues at least as far back as 1740, when it was owned by John Shepherd (which some sources spell Sheppard) and called the Sign of the Swan.
At the time of the Revolution, it belonged to Henry Cress Sr. and was managed by his son, Henry Jr.
Various sources say that it was occupied at least once by American soldiers during the Revolution, and perhaps used as a hospital. The building doesn’t seem to have had an important role in the famous battle in October of 1777, but ultimately, it was burned down by the British army.
In 1782, a list of citizens who “suffered damages at the hands of the British” included Henry Cress of Germantown Township, who was recorded as having lost property valued at 1,275 pounds, 13 shillings and nine pence.
On Jan. 30, 1793, Amelia Cress petitioned the government for compensation, stating that “during invasion, the valuable house her husband owned near Germantown was occupied as a barrack by the Continental troops that by formation to the enemy was consumed by fire.”
The inn was rebuilt, almost like we see it now. It was apparently finished in time to be a refuge for Philadelphians trying to escape the deadly Yellow Fever epidemic that began in August of 1793.
A list of inhabitants of Germantown and Chestnut Hill in 1809 showed six Cresses: George, John, Albanus, Christiana, another George, and Hamilton. (John was identified as “poor.”)
In September 1812, advertisements in Philadelphia newspapers touted an exhibition of a remarkable “perpetual motion machine.” The location was “three doors below Henry Cress’s tavern, Chestnut Hill, Germantown Township, Philadelphia, Penn’s.” Admission was “Five dollars. Female visitors free.”
In the 1820s, the building had a new owner, Jacob Peters. It was known then as the Eagle Hotel, and was a major stop for stage coaches heading in and out of Philadelphia, and for Montgomery County farmers hauling their crops to market in the city.
In those days, it had a long porch stretching across the front on Germantown Avenue. There was a row of five dormer windows lined up on the sloped third floor roof.
In the early 20th century, Highland Ave. was widened, and paved for the first time. The end of the hotel was torn off to make room for the street, reducing the length of the building to the four dormers we see today.
The Robertson family started a landscaping business in Chestnut Hill in 1927. They were headquartered in two previous Germantown Avenue locations before they moved to the old hotel building in 1949, and decided to phase out the landscaping operation and concentrate on flowers.
I learned all this in my own little library at home. Probably there is much more information at the Chestnut Hill Conservancy and Historical Society, or at Robertson’s, but I don’t get around much these days, so I’m satisfied that now I know enough about the Old Cress Hotel.