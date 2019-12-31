PHILADELPHIA – East Falls’ historic Old Academy Players continues its 97th season by presenting its 523rd production, the hilarious and charming Barefoot in the Park by American playwright, screenwriter, television writer, and librettist Neil Simon.
Directed by Jane Jennings and produced by Elliot Rotman and Steve Peitzman, the show runs Jan. 10, 11, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26, 2020; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.
This delightful, classic romantic comedy has been enchanting audiences for more than 50 years. When young newlyweds, free spirited Corie and sensible Paul, move into their first apartment, their passion is tested by the problems of New York City living. Add a humorous, over-involved mother-in-law, an eccentric, frisky upstairs neighbor, five flights of stairs, together with the wit of playwright Neil Simon and the sum equals a delicious evening of theater.
In 1963 Barefoot in the Park opened on Broadway starring Elizabeth Ashley and Robert Redford and received three Tony Award Nominations. The show ran for 1,530 performances, closing on June 25, 1967, making it Neil Simon’s longest-running hit, and the tenth longest-running non-musical play in Broadway history. Redford reprised his role with Jane Fonda in the 1967 smash hit movie.
Come and forget the troubles of this world, delve into a time before cell phones and social media – a time of fun and adventure which has not been posted on Instagram, but in your hearts and souls.
Old Academy Players’ stellar cast includes: Bonnie Kapenstein as Mother, Marisa Block as Corie, Nolan Maher as Paul, Sam Gugino as Velasco, Michael Jeffrey Cohen as Telephone Man, and Jerry Jennings as Delivery Man.
Parking for all performances is free. Ticket price is $20 per adult; $10 per student with valid ID. Buy tickets online at www.OldAcademyPlayers.org. Old Academy welcomes groups! Take advantage of group discount pricing ($17 per person with 15 or more people in a group). Call 215-843-1109 for more information and tickets.
Old Academy Players, where Grace Kelly and Robert Prosky made their stage debuts, is a non-profit community theater located at 3544 Indian Queen Lane in East Falls (Philadelphia), the urban village on the Schuylkill River. Constructed in 1819, the Old Academy building has been the OAP home since 1932. Old Academy Players has provided continuous community theater since 1923 and is a member of the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance.