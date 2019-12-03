PHILADELPHIA — State Rep. Pamela A. DeLissio, D-Montgomery/Phila., will host her annual Holiday Open House event from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at her district office, 6511 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia.
Constituents of the 194th Legislative District will be treated to light refreshments and camaraderie with staff, neighbors and friends.
“Every year, this Holiday Open House gives all of us in the 194th a great opportunity to engage with each other in a fun, friendly atmosphere, to discuss what’s happening in our district and in Harrisburg, and to chat about policy priorities,” DeLissio said. “You can meet and interact with me and my wonderful staff, who are always available to share information on state services and the various ways we can assist you.”
That includes, DeLissio said, the chance to find out if the Pennsylvania Treasury has any unclaimed property that belongs to you.
“At almost every Open House, we have entered someone’s name or a friend or a relative’s name and found unclaimed property,” she said.
There is also a drawing where somebody will win an opportunity to shadow DeLissio for a session day at the state Capitol in Harrisburg. Information on tours of the state Capitol will also be available at the Open House.
This year, sweets will be made by students in the culinary arts program at Mercy Career & Technical High School, located in the 194th legislative district.
“We enjoy taking this opportunity to showcase the culinary arts talents of students attending school in the 194th,” DeLissio said.
“Proud to live, work and play in the 194th, each year we have folks post favorite locations in the district, and it’s always fun to share those favorite spots for a walk, out for a meal or to shop for a service or other need.”
Plenty of free parking is available, and DeLissio’s district office is served by SEPTA bus routes 9 and 35.
Although not necessary, DeLissio encourages those planning to attend to send an RSVP to her office. To RSVP or obtain more information, call 215-482-8726 or email RepDeLissio@pahouse.net.