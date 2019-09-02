PHILADELPHIA — State Rep. Pamela A. DeLissio, D-Montgomery/Phila., has scheduled her free Senior Expo from 9 a.m. until noon Thursday, Sept. 26 under the tent in the lot off Rector Street on the grounds of Roxborough Memorial Hospital, 5800 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia.
This rain-or-shine event annually offers opportunities specifically for older adults by inviting a diverse group of agencies and organizations that provide lifelong learning and chances to volunteer.
“Seniors are active and vital members of the community, and I am excited about presenting many opportunities to stay or become engaged with the community in which we live, work and play,” DeLissio said.
SEPTA representatives will be posted in the hospital’s Wolcoff Auditorium to assist those who need their photo taken for SEPTA Key Senior ID Cards. Additionally, a demonstration of the new voting machines by representatives from the city commissioner’s office will be available in Wolcoff Auditorium to prepare seniors ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.
Other agencies or opportunities include:
• Hand massages by students from Mercy Career & Technical High School.
• Information on educational travel tours by Road Scholar.
• How to provide the gift of life through the Gift of Life Donor Program.
• Staying healthy and exploring the community via Friends of the Wissahickon, the Roxborough YMCA, Friends of Gorgas Park and the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, among others.
Representatives from AARP, the Pennsylvania departments of Human Services, Attorney General, plus Banking and Securities offices, among other agencies, will provide information and answer questions.
The Roxborough Memorial Hospital School of Nursing will be holding its annual Health Fair and performing a variety of free health screenings during the expo, including blood pressure, glucose and bone mineral density scans. Those interested in scheduling a flu shot can call the hospital in advance at 215-487-4458.
“My office receives calls from folks throughout the year asking for the date of my next Senior Expo because folks who come gain so much information, make connections and enjoy themselves in this friendly, inclusive, informative atmosphere,” DeLissio said.
Plenty of free parking is available. Take bus route 9 for public transportation.
More information can be obtained by calling DeLissio’s office at 215-482-8726, or visiting www.pahouse.com/DeLissio.