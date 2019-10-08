PHILADELPHIA — State Rep. Pamela A. DeLissio, D-Montgomery/Phila., will host her 89th Town Hall Meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 in the Wolcoff Auditorium of the Roxborough Memorial Hospital located at 5800 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia.
As DeLissio announced at her previous town hall in September, the topic for discussion at this Town Hall will be adult-use recreational cannabis.
The discussion, DeLissio said, will feature both proponents of recreational use of cannabis and those who oppose legalization.
House Bill 50 was introduced earlier this year and has been referred to the Pennsylvania House Health Committee. In addition to legalizing cannabis for adult use, this legislation also proposes reforms decriminalizing cannabis.
According to nonpartisan ProCon.org, more than half of U.S. adults have tried marijuana despite its illegality under federal law.
“There is no shortage of strong opinions on the topic of recreational cannabis, and we’re expecting this Town Hall will evoke passionate discussion among constituents of the 194th Legislative District,” DeLissio said. “Whether you are for or against the legalization of recreational marijuana, you are invited to join and participate in our conversation.”
Plenty of free parking is available in the Jamestown Lot or along the nearby streets. For public transportation, use bus route 9.
More information can be obtained by calling DeLissio’s office at 215-482-8726, or visiting www.pahouse.com/DeLissio.