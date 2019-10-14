In the spectrum of jazz artists today, Hiromi Uehara is a talent that is unequivocally unrivaled. The Japanese pianist, and Berklee College of Music alumnus, has been pushing the boundary of what defines jazz and piano composition in modern music since her debut in 2003.
Last Saturday evening, Hiromi brought her solo piano performance to Zellerbach Theatre at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg Center in support of her most recent album, Spectrum.
The album, her first solo release since 2009’s Place to Be, is centered around color, with each song being inspired by a different color scheme. With projections of multi-colored light cast onto a large canvas backdrop, Hiromi opened the performance with the intense lead track from the record, “Kaleidoscope.” As she moved into “Yellow Wurlitzer Blues,” now with a sunflower-yellow array projected behind, Hiromi began to engage playfully with the audience, while leveraging the lower end of the piano and her skill in playing the blues to fill out the song.
In tribute to English comic actor, filmmaker, and composer Charlie Chaplin, Hiromi performed the upbeat and high tempo song “Mr. C.C.” from the new album. Describing the inspiration for the song, she briefly discussed with the audience how for her, watching Charlie Chaplin films in black and white on the surface held a strong resemblance to the black and white aesthetic of the piano. She mentioned how both have the capability to produce such imaginative colors in their own creative domains.
The midpoint of the performance offered a version of The Beatles’ “Blackbird,” a peaceful and patient rendition that gave enough space for Hiromi to explore the adjacent and complementary angles of the track penned by John Lennon and Paul McCartney.
The highlight of the evening came towards the close of the set when Hiromi moved into “Rhapsody In Various Shades of Blue – Medley,” a 20-plus minute arrangement that completely dismantled, and rebuilt George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” in the most amazing and impressive fashion. After stunning the audience with the performance, Hiromi jumped up from piano following the last note like she had just tamed the piano in the bullfight of a century.
With all audience members on their feet, Hiromi returned to the stage to greet the roaring crowd with an encore that featured “Sepia Effect,” the closing track on her album. One of Hiromi’s musical superpowers is her ability to take the listener to such heightened high points, such intense and aggressive musical moments, and then only a series of measures later lay them down safely and comfortably, bringing a sense of calmness around the stage. This closing moment became one of those calming moments.
Hiromi Uehara is one of the most electrifying musicians performing today, with the true capability to inspire audiences and younger generations of musicians. Witnessing her perform solo is an especially intimate experience, one that allows audiences to really feel the performance with every stroke of the key, every pluck of the piano string, and every moment of exhaustive expression.
Hiromi will perform at the McCarter Theater in Princeton, New Jersey, on Oct. 18 and at Sony Hall in New York City on Oct. 19 and 20. Visit www.hiromiuehara.com for more information.