PHILADELPHIA — Maggie Rogers has come a long way since attending concerts in Philadelphia in her teen years.
The 25-year-old native of Easton, Maryland, took her career another step further on Friday evening after selling out the Skyline Stage at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts. Not only reaching the advertised 4,500-seat capacity, Rogers sold out the 7,500 Fire Marshal maximum capacity on the upper lawn of the Mann Center. “You guys were buying them, so we just kept selling tickets,” Rogers remarked during the chilly evening set.
It’s been just over two and a half years since the singer-songwriter debuted her EP Now That The Light Is Fading, but the torch lighting Rogers’ way is still burning radiantly. Rogers has experienced a meteoric rise in just a short period of time, garnering late night television spots and illustrious tour opportunities. The common theme is that her audience is attentive and growing.
In support of her debut full-length album, Heard It In A Past Life, which was released on Capitol Records this past January, Rogers took the stage draped in a white robe that swayed with the wind.
Emerging from the shadows of the stage, flanked by trees, Rogers opened the evening with the minimalist “Color Song,” off of her debut EP. Fans were ushered into what seemed to be a backwoods ceremonial introduction. Afterwards, the band quickly moved into “Fallingwater,” as Rogers pranced from stage left to stage right, keeping tempo with the audience.
Tearing through nearly her entire catalog during the headlining set, Maggie Rogers gave fans an inclusive experience, projecting her sound across the Fairmount Park atmosphere and into the night. Supported by a four-piece band, Rogers featured favorites such as “On + Off,” “Dog Years,” and “Say It.” Hinting at a forthcoming single, she performed “Love You for a Long Time,” an offering of new material that leaned back toward her folk roots.
Closing the hour and twenty minute set with “Light On,” Rogers graciously took a bow with her band to a sea of fans that collectively kept in voice throughout the evening.
Obviously taken aback, Rogers spoke of the transformation going on in her life and how grateful she is to her devoted fan base. Opting to remain onstage for the encore, Rogers performed a solo version of “Alaska,” in the form in which she brought it to life years ago: just her voice accompanied by an acoustic guitar. It’s a touching song that speaks of shedding through experience, and Rogers showed continued personal growth this past weekend.
Keep your eyes upward and to the horizon to catch Maggie Rogers’ next step.