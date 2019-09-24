PHILADELPHIA — Northwest Philadelphia’s signature free fall festival returns Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 from 10 AM to 4 PM, rain or shine! The Revolutionary Germantown Festival features family friendly activities, food from local vendors, and two live re-enactments of the Battle of Germantown, which occurred on Cliveden’s grounds on Oct. 4, 1777. Cliveden of the National Trust, PhilaLandmarks, and Historic Germantown continue their partnership to commemorate the 242nd anniversary of the Battle of Germantown, educate both the local and regional community about Germantown’s role in our nation’s struggle for independence, and foster dialogue about gun violence and the role guns have played in our nation.
A tradition since 1927, the Revolutionary Germantown Festival takes visitors on a journey to the fall of 1777 when Philadelphia—then the nation’s capital—and Germantown were occupied by British forces. The Battle of Germantown was a surprise attack planned by Washington in an attempt to force the British out of Philadelphia. Although Washington and his men were defeated after several hours of fighting, Washington’s strategy convinced France to aid the colonies’ fight for independence. The story of the Battle of Germantown is displayed through hundreds of re-enactors from around the country, professional interpreters, and narration by author Tom McGuire.
After the first re-enactment, Lt.-Gen. Jonathon Riley, Honorary Colonel of the RWFA, Ltd., will present the Revolutionary War era King’s and Regimental Colors of the Royal Welch Fusiliers, a British regiment who participated in various Revolutionary War battles, including Yorktown.
Additionally, families can tour Cliveden, the Deshler-Morris House, and other sites in Historic Germantown to learn how the battle affected local citizens. Children’s activities provided by the sites of Historic Germantown, Sutlers, and local food vendors will also be available.
Historic Grumblethorpe (5267 Germantown Ave.), part of PhilaLandmarks, will host the British 43rd Regiment of Foot’s encampment over the weekend. The 43rd Regiment of Foot will march to Cliveden from Grumblethorpe on Oct. 5, signaling the beginning of the festival. Grumblethorpe will also host Oktoberfest in Revolutionary Germantown on Grumblethorpe’s grounds from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festival’s annual after party is free and will feature a live music from around the world and food from Herb Scott Catering.
For the event schedule, parking, and more information about the Revolutionary Germantown Festival, visit www.revolutionarygermantown.org. For information about PhilaLandmarks and Grumblethorpe, visit www.philalandmarks.org. For information about Historic Germantown, visit www.freedomsbackyard.com.
Event Schedule (Subject to change)
At Grumblethorpe and Cliveden
8:30 AM muster, followed by 9 AM March: The British 43rd Regiment of Foot, along with other units of the Crown Forces as well as the Continental Line, will perform a muster on the grounds of Grumblethorpe (5267 Germantown Avenue) followed by a march up the avenue to Cliveden (6401 Germantown Avenue) to begin the battle!
10:00 AM – 4:00 PM: Encampment and Sutlers, Sidewalk Activities, Ned Hector, African-American Soldier & Teamster, Mini-Museum presented by Noah Lewis, Food on Germantown Avenue, Beer Garden at Upsala with beer by Attic Brewing Company, Children’s activities with the sites of Historic Germantown at Upsala
10:00 AM: Meet George Washington
10:00 AM – 11:30 AM: Cliveden museum open for tours (*$2)
10:45 AM: Surprise of Germantown narrated by Tom McGuire at Cliveden
11:00 AM: Presentation by George Washington at Upsala
11:30 AM: Performance by MacGregor Pipe Band
12:00 PM: Battle of Germantown re-enactment 1:00 PM: Presentation of the Regimental Colors of the Royal Welch Fusiliers by Lieutenant-General Jonathon Riley, Honorary Colonel of the RWFA, Ltd.
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM: Visit the storyteller for 18th-century tales
1:30 PM – 2:30 PM: Cliveden museum open for tours (*$2)
1:30 PM – 2:30 PM: Children’s Muster at Upsala
1:45 PM: Surprise of Germantown narrated by Tom McGuire at Cliveden
2:30 PM: Presentation by Ned Hector, African American Revolutionary War soldier at Upsala
2:30 PM: Performance by MacGregor Pipe Band
3:00 PM: Battle of Germantown re-enactment
6401 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144 | 215-848-1777 | www.cliveden.org
4:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Oktoberfest in Revolutionary Germantown at Historic Grumblethorpe, 5267 Germantown Avenue. Join the British troops as they celebrate their victory with live music from around the neighborhood and around the globe, food, and more. Patriots welcome!
Around Historic Germantown
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Visit the Germantown White House (Deshler-Morris House 5442 Germantown Avenue; enter at 5448 Germantown Avenue), the house that British General Howe occupied after the battle. General Washington stayed here in the 1790’s when he was President. Admission is free.
12:00 PM – 4:00 PM: Visit Germantown Mennonite Meeting House, 6133 Germantown Avenue, the 1770 meetinghouse offers free tours.
12:00 PM – 4:00 PM: Visit Wyck, 6026 Germantown Avenue. Built in 1690, this home was used as a hospital during the Battle of Germantown.
1:00 PM – 4:00 PM: Visit the Johnson House, 6306 Germantown Avenue, a home that was a station on the Underground Railroad.
2:00 PM – 2:30 PM: Graveside ceremony at Concord School and Upper Burying Ground, 6309 Germantown Avenue. Listen to the ringing of the Concord School bell.