The Roman Catholic soccer team has jumped out of the gate to start the 2019 season, including a recent 9-0 trouncing of Archbishop Carroll.
The Cahillites have catapulted to a 6-0 mark overall and 3-0 in the Catholic League. But what has been most impressive so far is the score differentials in their contests. Roman has outscored their opponents an eye-popping 44-0 to begin the season.
Fifteen different Roman players have scored goals while goalie Kevin Tobin has yet to give up a goal in the early going.
Coach Ray DeStephanis sums up the team's success simply by saying that "the kids are taking what we practice to the field." He feels extremely fortunate to have been dealt such a "blessed group" of athletes.
Roman will travel to Bonner/Prendie for their next contest on Wednesday the 11th at 3:45.