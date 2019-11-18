The Roxborough Rebels team headed to Cooperstown next summer hosted a fundraiser on Saturday night at IHM's Father Sullivan Hall.
The beef & beer was attended by hundreds of Rebels supporters and featured a raffle table with items donated by dozens of local businesses, as well as some premier gifts from the Flyers and the Sixers.
The 2020 Rebels Cooperstown squad consists of Michael Rex, Sean Herron, Danny Malloy, Danny McNally, Joe Pieczynski, Ryan Friel, Francis Passarella, Dylan Bearden, Zach Jacobs, Will Pownall, and Ryan Regan. The Rebels head coach is Chuck Malloy.