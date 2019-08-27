The Roxborough High School football team came up short in a non-league home opener and fell to Ben Franklin, 14-6.
The Indians drove deep into Franklin territory in the game's final minutes, but could not punch through a tying score.
Tyson Harrington put up the Indians lone score on a pass from Joshua Corbin. Cashid Raymond accounted for both of the Electrons' scores with a 32-yard TD scamper and a 36-yard strike to Tariq Thornton-Trice.
The Indians hope to bounce back in their league opener next Friday at home against Dobbins/Randolph at 1 p.m.