The Roxborough Eagles held their annual awards banquet on Sunday at the Commodore Barry Club in Mount Airy. Coach Dave Eckelmeyer handled the emcee duties with his usual aplomb and quick wit to keep the audience amused throughout the presentation.
Roman Catholic head football coach Rick Prete was the guest speaker. Prete delivered a captivating address touching on such topics as overcoming adversity, balancing academics with athletic pursuits, and encouraging players to express their gratitude to their support system of coaches, parents, and families.
Youngsters who received “Dedicated Player” awards included Luke Brighters, Aidan Cody, Jack Rando, Chenz Sannicandro, Will Pownall, and Xavier Petrucci.
Tyler Garman took home the Louis Marino Memorial Award and Tristan Ferraro was given the Philly Strong Leadership Award.
The “Bill Keenan” Team of the Year was bestowed upon the 90-pound team and their coach Bill Pownall, who reached the Keystone State League playoffs last season.
Cheerleader coach Melissa Whalen was presented with the Nancy Jo Wynne Memorial Award and two of her proteges, Charlotte Straface and Melissa Copeland, captured the Cheryl Sheldon Memorial Awards.
Some of the adults who went home with hardware were Todd’s Towing, John Ryan, and Corey Conroy.
C.J. Ferraro and Mary Dibricida were presented with the Man of the Year and Woman of the Year for their outstanding community service.