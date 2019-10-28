The Roxborough High football team opened the 1st round of the Public League 4A playoffs with a hard fought 10-8 victory over a stubborn Boys Latin squad.
After falling behind 8-0, the Indians finally got on the board with a safety after an errant Warriors snap went out of the end zone. The Indians tied it up with Darius Nichols powering into the end zone and went ahead on a two pint conversion pass from Josh Corbin to Quablar Robinson. The Indians recovered a fumble inside the red zone in the waning minutes as the Warriors were driving for a go-ahead touchdown to preserve the win.
The Indians will square off with league powerhouse Imhotep at in the 2nd round on Saturday.