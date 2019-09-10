The Roxborough Male Chorus will hold an open house on Monday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 pm at Leverington Presbyterian Church, 6301 Ridge Avenue at Hermitage Street, Philadelphia. There is free parking in the church parking lot and on the street.
Men do not need to read music to be part of this chorus. Men are invited to sit in and sing a variety of music including but not limited to Broadway, Jazz, '50s, '60s, Pop, Doo-Wop, Country, Barbershop, Classical, Patriotic, Gospel, Country, Member Favorites and New Music.
The Winter Concert will be performed in December 2019.
The chorus has provided music to the community since 1923. The Open House will be an opportunity for prospective members to meet Chorus members, sit in on the rehearsal, ask members, officers & the director questions. Enjoy refreshments, fellowship, and song! If you have any questions, please contact Director Scott Santo, scottsanto@gmail.com; 215-593-8787, or President Larry Hastings at larry_hastings@hotmail.com; 215-279-4867.
“With glad and open hearts, we meet you in our festival of song. Care and sorrow now be gone, Brothers in song, sing on! Brothers, sing on, sing on!”
The Roxborough Male Chorus began in 1923. Its first director, W.C. Ames, and its first accompanist, William E. Tippet, created the singing group for men who loved music and resided in and around the neighborhood. Prospective members are welcome to bring a friend! Enjoy the camaraderie and share in the music! Consider becoming part of this community musical tradition. Find the Chorus on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/The-Roxborough-Male-Chorus-212310018885585/.